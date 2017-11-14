Watch: Ford, Domino’s test driverless pizza delivery cars

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 14, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    No tip for the delivery driver? No problem. Domino’s and Ford are teaming up to see if customers will warm to the idea of pizza delivered by driverless cars. (Nov. 13)

