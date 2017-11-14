Watch: Ford, Domino’s test driverless pizza delivery cars

No tip for the delivery driver? No problem. Domino’s and Ford are teaming up to see if customers will warm to the idea of pizza delivered by driverless cars. (Nov. 13)
