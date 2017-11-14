Trained hawks scare away pest birds in LA

A hawk named Riley soars between high rises in downtown Los Angeles. Smaller birds take notice. And take flight. Husband-and-wife falconers Alyssa and Mike Bordonaro and their birds of prey are hired guns, brought in to scare away “pest birds.”
