Weeza is a beautiful 7-year-old silver tabby. She is looking for a home where her people are patient and will help her lose some weight to become healthy. This week Weeza’s adoption fee will be waved due to her being Pet of the Week. Meet her at YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.