Pet Focus: UAF ‘Superstars of the Week’ – Blue & Mija

Blue and his sister Mija are highly energetic siblings who were born March 10, 2017. They are domestic shorthair black and white tuxedos whose markings are almost mirror images of each other. The fun-loving duo is so bonded that they must be adopted together. While not recommended for toddlers, young children would be OK.

Blue and Mija are current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and are altered. As the UAF Superstars of the Week, their adoption fee is $50 for the pair to a UAF-approved home. If you would like to learn more about Blue and Mija, please contact Ruth at 928-379-1088 or read about them on UAF’s website, www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.