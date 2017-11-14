Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Murphy

Murphy is a gorgeous red tabby with gold eyes and about 2 to 3 years old. He is very mellow as are most red guys. As you can see, he is very healthy. A retired Marine had been caring for Murphy for 2 to 3 months. He has two other cats but this kitty does not do well with the outside cats. And he did not want Murphy to be outside for the winter. Murphy is non-confrontational with other cats and would make a wonderful addition to your family. Stop by to meet this great mellow fellow! Call Miss Kitty’s at 928-445-5411 for an appointment or stop by the house at 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, on adoption days — Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See Miss Kitty’s sweet kittens at PetSmart (next to Costco) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also see all our cats and kittens on Petfinder and Facebook.