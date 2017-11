Kenneth Wayne Davis, 78, born July 24, 1939, in Larned, Kansas, died Nov. 9, 2017, in Chino Valley, Arizona. A graveside service will be held at the Ash Fork Settlers Cemetery, in Ash Fork, 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, with a Celebration of Life service following, at 1:00 p.m., at the Ash Fork Fire Station, 47202 5th St. Final arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Burial and Cremation, LLC, of Chino Valley.