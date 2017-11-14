Obituary: Claude W. Griffith

Claude W. Griffith, born Oct. 19, 1929, in Brownfield, Texas. Claude went to be with his Heavenly Father on Nov. 9, 2017. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Claude was a veteran of the U.S. 8th Air Force. He loved dancing the Arizona two-step and taught dancing at the Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona, and also at Matt’s Saloon. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the funeral service. A reception to follow immediately after the services at Advantage Golden Door Funeral Chapel, 11211 W. Michigan Ave. Youngtown, Arizona. To send condolences, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com.
Information provided by survivors.
