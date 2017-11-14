Body recovered at Grand Canyon may be missing Utah man

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Authorities say they've recovered a body within the Grand Canyon National Park and it's believed to be that of a Utah man missing since late last month.

Park Service officials announced Monday that a man's body was recovered below the South Rim between Pipe Creek and Mather Point.

Identification of the body will be handled by the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office, which is also conducting an investigation into the death along with the National Park Service.

Park officials say 39-year-old Michael Legus, of Tooele, was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 31.

Legus reportedly was last seen at Mather Point.