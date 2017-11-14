2 Prescott Valley Hitmen clubs claim youth football titles

The majors and minors clubs for the Prescott Valley Hitmen organization each claimed titles at their respective age levels at the Northern Arizona Youth Football Championships in Cottonwood earlier this month.

Prescott Valley (majors, ages 12-14) finished the 2017 season with a perfect 9-0 record after defeating the Wickenburg Wranglers 26-0 on Nov. 4. It is the groups second straight NAYFC title, many of which will likely be in uniform for Bradshaw Mountain as freshman next season.

As for the minors (ages 9-11), Prescott Valley held on to an 18-12 lead in the fourth quarter to win the title, defeating the Bagdad Razorbacks (8-2) to finish the season with an unblemished 10-0 record.