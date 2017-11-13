Superintendent's Report: Remembering Ken Walker

I am honored in my column today to remember a past Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) superintendent. Ken Walker was the superintendent for 14 years in the 70s and 80s. He passed away on Oct. 17.

During his tenure, Walker accomplished much, leaving a legacy that we enjoy today. He built Granite Mountain School, traded and sold real estate (I’m getting a few lessons in that myself), and brought in the infrastructure for the first student computer networks.

Walker wrote the grant to build the Community Nature Center next to Granite Mountain School, which is now a part of our city park infrastructure. This idea also morphed into our beloved Highlands Nature Center. Even within the last few months, we were in touch with Walker to tap into his memory regarding some of the history of our buildings. He was a great help as always.

Walker’s son, Steve, is recently retired as Vice President at Yavapai College. Steve continues to be very involved in our community, and is a true friend of PUSD. Our hearts go out to the Walker family, and we are grateful for their role in our Prescott, past and present.

On Oct. 17, the Arizona Town Hall visited Prescott with a topic near and dear to our hearts: PK-12 Funding in Arizona. PUSD had many leaders present, including 10 Prescott High School students. Hosted by Embry-Riddle, the Town Hall organization had gathered pages and pages of data, as well as offering several presentations.

Many people know that Arizona continues to rank in the lowest states in the nation for funding our children’s education. Still, the data presented was staggering, overwhelming, and downright upsetting. Arizona has defunded education through tax cuts over the last 20 years. With the data in hand, the groups of leaders present went through a problem solving and brainstorming process to make recommendations regarding the crisis. Take a look at the Arizona Town Hall website to see results: www.aztownhall.org. The general consensus was this: Arizona must invest in its future. We must find a way to invest in PK-12 education adequately, for the sake of Arizona’s future success.

Prescott was just one stop on a statewide tour of the Town Hall. There will be a culminating Arizona Town Hall event in the Valley, where selected leaders are invited to pull all of these PK-12 funding ideas together. Inspired by the urgency at the Prescott Town Hall, a donor offered to fund a team from PUSD to represent Prescott in this State Town Hall. On Nov. 12-15, we will send a team of five adults and five students to represent in Mesa.

We are very excited to have a voice in this event that will be shared on a state level. Polls have showed again and again that Arizona voters see PK-12 Education as one of the most concerning problems in the state. I have been asking for nearly a decade: is everybody OK with continually being at the bottom of the nation in funding our children’s future? When does this become important to the State of Arizona?

Joe Howard is superintendent of PUSD.