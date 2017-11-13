Sheriff: Butcher knife attempted assault suspect may be camping in Arizona

LITTLEFIELD Ariz. — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Floyd James Booth, 47, of Littlefield, Arizona.

Booth is wanted after allegedly using a butcher knife in an attempted assault on a female victim, her children and a male subject, according to an MCSO report.

On the evening of Nov. 8, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Grand Gulch Trail in Littlefield and contacted the female victim.

The victim reported that Booth had burglarized and vandalized her home and a camping trailer on the property. She also told deputies Booth attempted to assault her with the knife, while also threatening her children and the male subject living on the property.

According to MCSO, deputies have responded to multiple calls at the address in recent months.

Despite search efforts, deputies were unable to locate Booth.

Booth is a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He may be camping or using abandoned property in the Desert Springs area.

The public should not approach or contact Booth as he has a history of violent tendencies, the report said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Booth is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 800-522-4312 or Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office