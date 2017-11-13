Prescott Council to look at Deep Well's engineering, traffic

Engineering and traffic for the proposed Deep Well Ranch will top the agenda for the Prescott City Council this week.

Three council meetings will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 — a 12:30 p.m. executive session; a 1 p.m. study session; and a 3 p.m. voting session. All three meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

Among the myriad topics up for discussion is continuation of the review of the 1,800-acre Deep Well Ranch project, which is planned on ranch land in northeast Prescott.

This week’s meeting will be the third workshop installment by the City Council and will focus on engineering the traffic.

City Manager Michael Lamar said the current council members appear committed to completing the review of the Deep Well master plan and pending development agreement before the new council is sworn in on Nov. 28.

The swearing-in is scheduled to take place at the end of the Nov. 28 meeting, and will include new Mayor Greg Mengarelli, new council members Alexa Scholl and Phil Goode, and incumbent Councilman Steve Blair. Departing council members include Mayor Harry Oberg, and council members Jean Wilcox and Greg Lazzell.

Earlier council discussions have focused on the structure of the Deep Well master plan, as well as the water that is already allocated to the land.

Still to come is the development agreement between the developers and the city, which is expected to lay out details of the coming development.

City Attorney Jon Paladini told the council on Nov. 7 that the draft development agreement likely would not be ready for review by the Nov. 14 meeting. Before being released to the public, the development agreement will be the topic of a closed-door executive session discussion by the council, Paladini added.

If needed, the council could set a special meeting on Nov. 21 to continue review of the Deep Well project and development agreement, Lamar said.

Paladini earlier noted that the public would have an opportunity to review the development agreement before the council’s final vote.

Meanwhile, the council also will face a question on whether a broader traffic analysis should be done on the project. Lamar pointed out that the Deep Well developers have already conducted a traffic study for the project, but he said some interest exists on the council for calling for a more extensive study. The details of that study, such as who would conduct it, are still to be determined, he said.

The Deep Well engineering and traffic discussion is one of three items on the 1 p.m. study session agenda. Also to be discussed is the city’s new business license program, which went into effect earlier this year.

Lamar said the council likely would consider tweaks on aspects of the program, such as the requirement that professional offices for doctors, lawyers, and accountants must have an annual inspection done to renew their business licenses.

“One of the largest complaints we’ve gotten is, ‘do they really need an annual safety inspection?’” he said Thursday, Nov. 9.

The study session also includes a presentation of wastewater capital improvement projects.

The 12:30 p.m. executive session, which is not open to the public, includes: discussion of property on Gail Gardner Way; a potential property purchase in north Prescott; and discussion of salary increases for Lamar and Paladini.

The 3 p.m. voting session includes discussion of:

Establishing the Pedestrian, Bicycle and Traffic Advisory Committee as a standing committee of the city. Currently, the Pedestrian and Bicycle Commission is a standing committee of the mayor.

A $647,799 contract with Lyon Engineering for the design and other engineering services for a Sundog Trunk Main wastewater treatment project.

Canvassing the results of the Nov. 7 general election.