Letter: Don’t drop the bomb

Editor:

As reported, “Most Americans would favor dropping the bomb over conventional ground war.”

This, and many more, misconception is a direct result of ‘Dumbing Down’ of our American education system.

I started the first grade in Central West Texas in 1950. My father was a flight instructor and decorated Korean War Pilot. Sometime around third and fourth grades I began going to the movies. Let 1950 sink into your time capsule ... “The Bomb.” I saw all the B-rated Sci-Fi movies and many began, or it was explained later into the movie plot, with a scene from a Dept. of Energy film showing a mock village with kids, moms, dads, cars, dogs ... and what happens when they are exposed to an Atomic Blast much less a HYDROGEN Bomb.

If mainstream media would get off their tuffs and start reporting important issues like education, love of family and country. The evils of the chemical industry and that no one should ever want to survive a nuclear war.



Shame on you ... the question itself is unworthy. The taboo on using nuclear weapons will always be the standard of civilization. Whether mankind allows its use is another story. Seems even from the beginning, man has tried to destroy himself.

So for your next Installment and follow-up, you should have pictures of the different stages of radiation destruction. Teach this starting in seventh and eighth grades and each year after is the only solution to the destruction of the only country in the world...with a dream.

Patrick Callahan

Prescott