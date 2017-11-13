Letter: Consider Deep Well ‘plan’

Editor:

Was both astonished and dismayed upon reading the wording of the Deep Well “Master Plan.” Why our City Council and/or Planning Dept. would even consider such a plan is utterly beyond imagination. To review – “The General Development Standard included in this Master Plan full amend any City rules, regulations, policies, development standards or new City rules ... etc.!” This virtually begs the question as to whether or not the Council/planners have taken leave of their senses or are totally asleep at the wheel.

For many weeks now we’ve seen comments, editorial letters, reports of studies and other considerations both pro and con but I remain mystified, given the wording of the above, why it’s still alive. Aside from the proposal (10,500 new homes - X3 per household = 31,500 residents), the lack of water allocation even if the Big Chino Pipeline ever moves forward, along with the traffic, the increases and strain on city services and just general crowding ... one has to ask is this the sort of city in which we all wish to live? If so, I suggest one move to Southern California for that experience ... and leave our beautiful Prescott alone.

I submit to our Council and planners the following from the dictionary:

Growth — The process of growing in size or number.

Progress — A moving forward, or onward, toward perfection.

Jabe Wills

Prescott