Lake Valley Elementary wins $2,500 grant for THINK Room robotics

Lake Valley Elementary was thrilled to hear that they were the recipients of a $2,500 grant from a partnership between the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Public Service. This mini-grant is awarded to public and charter school teachers in K-12th grades for innovative hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects in the classroom. A total of $50,000 was available in grants for the 2017-18 school year. STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Teachers were asked to submit their grant application and explain an innovative approach to learning within the STEM subject areas. Activities needed to engage students in hands-on lessons that lead to new knowledge, understanding, investigating and/or awareness about STEM. Funding was provided for projects that encourage creativity, increases student motivation to learn, and that promote exciting and innovative activities to enhance their learning of STEM.

Lake Valley was awarded the APS/Suns STEM Grant this past week to continue the growth of their THINK Room’s STEM practices. HUSD’s THINK Room teacher, Sara Weathersby, wrote the grant and is excited to use the money to fund Lake Valley Elementary’s cubelets robotics.

The cubelets robots will encourage hands on learning while connecting the four STEM subjects. Students in grades K-6 will use cubelets robot blocks to learn about coding, robotics and design thinking. They will be presented with several design challenges that will require application of science, technology, engineering and math knowledge while also using creativity, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking. The culmination of this project will be for students to use what they have learned to create a unique robot designed to solve a real-world problem.

“I am so excited to get the robotics into our students’ hands to further increase their learning in science and continue the drive our students are showing for this (THINK) room,” Weathersby said.



Lake Valley Principal Aimee Fleming shared, “I could not be more proud of the hard work that Weathersby has put into this grant and into our students. This room (THINK) has been built from the ground up. From funding to station creations, Mrs. Weathersby and our PTA have been instrumental in this process. Our students love this 21st century room and I know that this grant will further provide the support and tools we need to extend learning even further!”

Information from HUSD.