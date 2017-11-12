National Tournament Preview: Part IV, Yavapai-Mercer matchup filled with history

EDITOR’S NOTE: This NJCAA National Tournament preview is part four of a four-part series featuring the Yavapai College men’s soccer team. Look for parts one, two and three online at dCourier.com.

For decades, since his childhood in Philadelphia, Yavapai College coach Mike Pantalione knew of Mercer’s soccer success. He grew up 17 miles from Mercer’s campus. Established in 1961, Mercer owned the tradition and mystique to back up its claims in the East. In the mid-1980s, while coaching at Wisconsin-Green Bay, Pantalione recruited there.

“They’ve really been the leader in junior college soccer over the years,” Pantalione said. “And when their 24-year coach, Charlie Inverso, left the program in 2010, it took a little dip.”

Pantalione credited sixth-year Mercer coach Widmarc Dalce, one of Inverso’s former players who played against Yavapai in 1996 and 1997, for bringing “the program back to the point where now they’re a national-caliber team again.” The Vikings hadn’t made nationals since 2008.

In their first NJCAA National Championship showdown in 1991, Yavapai and Mercer entered with identical 22-0-0 records. Deadlocked in a scoreless tie most of the match, Mercer scored the eventual game-winner on a 5-yard header via a cross with 15 minutes left in regulation. The shot raced past five Roughriders. Pantalione recalled keeper Kevin Sagar slipping ever so slightly on a muddy patch in an attempt at a save.

“He [Sagar] called for the ball, and all the defenders stopped,” Pantalione said. “They expected him to collect it and, unfortunately, his first step he kind of skidded off the line – and it was just half a step late in clearing the ball. The player that came in on Mercer on the cross, he showed a lot of courage in just following the flight of the ball and redirecting it into our goal – when maybe any one of those five defenders could have challenged or won the ball.”

Pantalione faced Inverso, who today coaches at NCAA Division I Rider University, in each previous meeting.

Bell said Inverso’s a “great guy.” But even in times when the Roughriders were the better team, “he would always get that edge” and try to “pull the shenanigans,” Bell added.

“It was just a tongue-in-cheek type of thing, and he always looked forward to seeing us and the mutual respect that this competition garnered between two programs,” Bell said. “They were the best coming from the East, and we were the best coming from the West. It was just so awesome to be able to play them. They had quality teams and quality players.”

MID-1990s REVISITED

Yavapai defeated Mercer in the 1994 national semifinals, but the 1995 and 1996 title matches didn’t go well.

Pantalione called the 1995 championship “no contest.”

“They had one of the best players in junior college soccer history, Stern John, and he later became one of the best professional players in the world,” Pantalione said.



John scored two goals in the first 12 minutes of regulation, leading Mercer to its 2-0 win.

“He just dominated the game – he was so, so good,” Bell added.

In 1996, the Roughriders lost, 1-0, on a “weird corner kick” in the 15th minute, Pantalione said.

“Virtually everybody stopped on the field at the time, unsure what was going on, except one Mercer player who went right after the ball and basically toed it in for the winning goal,” he added.

In 1997, the three titles Yavapai lost “were erased,” Pantalione said, when the Roughriders posted a 3-0 victory.

“You remember the good moments, and you don’t have to reflect really anymore on what was,” he added.



Before the ’97 match, Yavapai arrived at Mercer’s field 5 minutes earlier than Mercer’s team, and sat on its bench. The Roughriders believed they were entitled in doing so as the better team that year. Back then, the NJCAA had no rule about where teams sat.

“We were just driving to the field, and Hugh was the passenger next to me in the van and he says, ‘Let’s take their bench,’ ” Pantalione recalled. “ ‘This is not the Mercer Invitational.’ ”

Players on both sides weren’t necessarily focused on where they were seated – except Mercer’s fans.

“For about 40 minutes, the crowd got on my case, basically yelling at us, saying, ‘This is our bench – get over on the other side,’ and so forth,” Pantalione recalled. “All along, my line was, ‘This is not the Mercer Invitational. This is the national tournament.’ ”

Fifteen minutes before kickoff, Inverso calmly asked Pantalione if the teams could switch benches.

“I go, ‘Charlie, it’s not a problem,’ ” Pantalione recalled. “ ‘All somebody had to do was ask me nicely. We’ll be happy to do it because you know what, Charlie? It’s not gonna matter. We’re gonna… blank, blank, blank.’ And Charlie was stunned because I’ve always displayed sportsmanship throughout the years. In that particular moment, enough was enough. We had to win.”

Yavapai backed up Pantalione’s talk. The Roughriders scored in the 1st and 6th minutes of regulation for a 2-0 lead, and sealed the win with an insurance goal in the second half of a 3-0 win. In the off-season that winter, the NJCAA ruled that the better-seeded team could choose the bench it wanted in the title match.

On Wednesday, there will be no question which team has the home bench. It’s definitely Yavapai’s turn.