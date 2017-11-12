When a child goes missing…

Here’s a frightening scenario for today’s parents:

Your child normally goes to school and returns on his or her own.

But not today. Today, he or she fails to come home as usual.

The temptation, of course, is to panic. After all, anything could have happened to your child.

“The best thing to do is report it immediately, don’t wait five, 10, 30 minutes or more to make sure, just call us,” said Chino Valley Police Lt. Vince Schaan.

There are also some proactive steps you can take, according to Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

“Maybe your child missed his or her bus or got on the wrong bus,” he said. “This sometimes happens when parents are divorced and have custody arrangements, or your child went to a friend’s house after school.”

That’s why it’s worthwhile to have your school district’s “bus barn” phone number handy. (Prescott Unified School District’s is 928-717-3229; Humboldt Unified School District’s is 928-759-4000; Chino Valley Unified School District’s is 928-636-2305).

Kaufman recommends checking there first.

If that doesn’t work, he said, “Try to recall if your child has any extra-curricular activities: sports, scouts, or a play date scheduled with a friend.”

This happens more than you might imagine.

“Attempt to figure out where you child could be; most children are located inside of the home or on the property, in a closet, a shed, or a garage,” Kaufman said.

If you know who your child’s friends’ parents are, you should try to contact them.

“Start with the most likely then end with the least, especially if your children have played with these kids before,” Kaufman said.

If your child carries a smartphone, there are apps that can be loaded onto them that can use GPS to show you their location, he added.



What about issuing an AMBER Alert?

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says this about the AMBER alert that may be issued for a missing child:

“Although the search for every missing child is important, AMBER Alerts are not designed for use in all missing child cases and are issued only when abducted children are facing imminent danger. AMBER Alerts are designed to rapidly notify the public of a child’s abduction. The criteria for dissemination of an AMBER Alert varies among states and territories.”

In Arizona, AMBER alerts are issued by the Department of Public Safety.

Their criteria to initiate one are:

1) An abduction of a child under 18 has occurred.

2) The abduction process poses a credible threat of immediate danger of serious bodily injury of death to the child.

3) A law enforcement agency has determined that the child is not a runaway and has not been abducted as a result of a child custody dispute, unless the dispute poses a credible and or specific threat of serious bodily harm or death to the child.