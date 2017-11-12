National Tournament Preview: Part III, Roughriders rekindle past title memories with Mercer matchup

EDITOR’S NOTE: This NJCAA National Tournament preview is part three of a four-part series featuring the Yavapai College men’s soccer team. Look for parts one and two online at dCourier.com.

Yavapai. Mercer County. The schools’ names alone invoke the stuff of legend in junior college men’s soccer lore.

Back in 1989, the Yavapai College men’s soccer program was the “new kid on the block” in NJCAA Division I, as 29th-year Roughriders coach Mike Pantalione described it this month.

That fall, junior college power Mercer County Community College (New Jersey) had entered its 29th season as the three-time national champion and had earned the reputation as the program against which all others were measured.

Pantalione felt determined to turn Yavapai into Mercer-West, if you will. From 1990 to 2003, the Roughriders waged six battles with Mercer in the national-title match, losing the first three in 1991, 1995 and 1996 on Mercer’s field in Trenton, New Jersey, before winning the last three in 1997 at Trenton, and 2002 and 2003 in Tyler, Texas.

Mercer moved on to win a national title in 2004, but the Roughriders captured two more national championships in back-to-back seasons, in 2007 and 2008, as the Vikings took a back seat to Yavapai. Since 2009, however, Tyler Community College of Texas has dominated, winning five of the last eight titles, including 2016, and Tyler returns to nationals this year.

In 2017, old rivals Yavapai and Mercer meet in nationals at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley for the first time. At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, two days after clashing with Waubonsee (Illinois) in its first pool-play match, seven-time national champion Yavapai faces Mercer with a trip to the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17, on the line.

“It will be different, because history shows the Mercer-Yavapai match has been played 2,500 miles away, for the most part, in Trenton, New Jersey, and some of those matches, of course, in Tyler, Texas,” Pantalione said from practice this week. “So, I’m sure the local fans are curious on seeing what Mercer is all about. They certainly have heard enough.”

LENGTHY RIVALRY

The all-time series between Yavapai and Mercer is tied at 4-4-1. In their most recent meeting in 2006, Mercer edged Yavapai in an overtime shootout in nationals pool play, although the result went into the record books as a tie.

“The program has had a downturn for many years,” said Roughriders associate coach Hugh Bell, “and now they’ve kind of come to the surface again with a new coach [Widmarc Dalce].”

Added Pantalione about renewing Yavapai’s rivalry with Mercer, “It’s [like going] full circle. We won our first national championship on their campus in 1990 [versus Passaic of New Jersey in overtime with our first recruiting class]. So many great battles between the two programs.”

Since Yavapai’s program formed, Mercer has hosted nationals from 1989-1999 and in 2009. Pantalione emphasizes the spectacular players on both teams through the years, and their “mutual respect” for one another.

“To be a part of that tournament was truly special for our program that had just started,” Pantalione said. “And to have our players gain that experience against tough East Coast competition really paid dividends 2-1/2 months later when we eventually qualified for the national tournament.”