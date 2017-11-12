Police say Long Island teen robs bank twice in 2 days

MASTIC, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a Long Island teenager was arrested for robbing the same bank twice in two days.

Suffolk County police say 18-year-old Shakeem Smith was arrested Wednesday after robbing the HSBC bank on Montauk Highway in Mastic. They say he hit the same bank the day before by handing a note to the teller demanding cash.

The Mastic Beach teen is to be arraigned on robbery charges at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

It wasn’t clear if Smith had a lawyer who could provide comment.