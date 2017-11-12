Obituary: Julian J. Borjon

Julian J. Borjon, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., with his family present at the bedside, at the Good Samaritan Society Marley House.

Born the son of a copper miner, on Jan. 9, 1934, in Jerome, Ariz., to parents Maximillian and Inez Juarez Borjon. Five brothers and four sisters preceded him in death, leaving his loving wife of 57 years, Eva Borjon and his two children, Gabriele Menefee and Miriam Borjon. Julian chose an Air Force career of 25 years, working with the 379th Supply Squadron. Retired from the service to return home to Prescott to live close to his family and settle his roots. From 1979 to 1996, Julian worked for Prescott Municipal Airport and a fuel technician. Every where we were stationed, his pride and joy was working the earth gardening. In 1978, he planted his last lawn and roses for to stay here was permanent.

On January 9, 2018, we will be having his service at Saint Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, at 11:00 a.m., then at 2:00 p.m., we will be placing him in the Veteran’s Memorial Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Samaritan Society Marley House, 1063 Ruth St. Prescott, AZ 86301. A special thanks to ABC Mortuary, helping us pull this all together.





Information provided by survivors.