Obituary: Dennis L. Bartels

Dennis L. Bartels, 70 of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away Oct. 22, 2017. He was born on July 29, 1947 in Sumner, Iowa.

He is survived by his soul mate of 50 years Linda D. Bartels. He was a father to six children, and a dad and papa to many.

Services will be held at the VA Chapel 500 Highway 89 North, in Prescott, on Saturday Nov. 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life to follow at Nana’s house. Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, in Chino Valley.

Information provided by survivors.