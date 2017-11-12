Need2Know: New wine tasting venue in Prescott; Acupuncture Center of Prescott moves

New wine tasting venue in Prescott

Flying Leap Vineyards, an Arizona-based and veteran owned/operated winery, has opened a Prescott tasting room in the Terra Cotta Plaza, 124 S. Granite St.

The business’s vineyards are located in southeastern Arizona (Sonoita-Elgin and Willcox). This is the seventh tasting room they’ve opened in the state.

It offers a select portfolio of premium white and red varietals; all 100 percent grown, harvested, crushed, barreled, and bottled by the Flying Leap team.

The business does not yet have a landline set up, so for more information, visit flyingleapvineyards.com.

Acupuncture Center of Prescott moves to a new location

Anna Cocilovo has relocated her acupuncture office to a new location at 172 E. Merritt St., Suite A, Prescott.

Cocilovo started her practice 30 years ago and has owned and operated the Acupuncture Center of Prescott since 1989.

The office phone number remains the same, 928-445-0141.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email tbryant@prescottaz.com.