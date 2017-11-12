Embry-Riddle women’s soccer wins Cal-Pac title

Embry-Riddle’s women’s soccer team captured its third Cal-Pac Conference tournament championship in the past six seasons Saturday afternoon, blanking host UC-Merced, 1-0, in the title match to qualify for NAIA nationals.

In Merced, California, Embry-Riddle’s Riley Martinson scored on a throw-in from Krista Lee with 12 minutes and 12 seconds left in the first half to hand the Eagles the lead for good. ERAU goalie Caitlyn Aaron registered her 11th shutout on the season for a squad that’s notched a whopping 17 shutouts total this fall.

With the victory, Embry-Riddle will ride a 13-match winning streak into the NAIA national tournament. The Eagles automatically qualified for the NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship tournament Nov. 18 at campus sites and Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 at Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Alabama.

“I am unbelievably proud of how hard this group of women has worked this season,” ERAU coach Todd Poitras said. “To finish off the conference season and tournament without conceding a goal is phenomenal. They deserve this championship, and this opportunity to compete in the NAIA national tournament.

“We feel confident we can continue this season and have a strong showing in the national tournament.”

In the Cal-Pac tourney, the Eagles outscored the opposition a combined 5-0. They shut out La Sierra, 4-0, in Thursday’s semifinal.

NAIA No. 16-ranked Embry-Riddle improved its overall record to 17-3. The Eagles previously won Cal-Pac tourney titles in 2012 and 2015. UC-Merced ended its season with a 9-6-4 mark.

Embry-Riddle has not allowed a goal in a match since a 2-1 loss to No. 10-ranked Lindsey Wilson Sept. 16. The Eagles have outscored the opposition in their last 12 matches by a combined tally of 35-0. The other win on their current streak came by forfeit.

UP NEXT

The Eagles should know who they are playing in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament either on Sunday night or Monday morning.