Amazing Places: Fain Park, stamp mill

Here is another amazing place that you can easily get to – Fain Park in Prescott Valley. Some of you will have driven there previously—perhaps one night around Christmas to enjoy the lights.



This time, go in the daylight to see what else it offers.

To reach Fain Park, turn south from Hwy 69 at the west end of Prescott Valley, at the light onto Prescott East Highway. Then turn left onto 2nd Street and first right onto 5th Street. Continue down to the park at the bottom (0.6 miles from Hwy 69). Once there, walk south on the concrete path past the restrooms towards the lake, going right across the floating bridge. Continue past the end of the concrete path and look to your right.

The stamp mill in the photo was resurrected by the late Jerry Munderloh. A century ago, there were many devices in common use for extracting gold and silver from rock, and the stamp mill was one. The Cherry Crusher, featured earlier, was another device used to smash ore-bearing rock into small pieces. This stamp mill originally was a little farther upstream on Lynx Creek, actually on the right just past the bridge to Stoneridge. The entire wooden frame had been burned, so the mill was in a sorry state. Jerry and his friends hauled the remains down to the current location, and rebuilt it with new timbers.

The photo shows three vertical metal rods, each leading down to a complicated box structure (the maker’s name is shown – Joshua Hendy from San Francisco). On the left is a large wheel on a horizontal axle. You can see some interestingly shaped pieces of metal (cams) on the axle next to the rods. When the wheel rotated, driven by an engine via a belt, the cams would rotate against the metal cylinders on the rods, making them go up and own. At the bottom of each rod (see close up) a hammer would crush the rock in the box, being pushed through by water and gravity. The replaceable hammer is missing in the photo but one can be seen if you are on site. The close up also shows a large piston and rod, which was one from the original engine.

To the right of the stamp mill, lots of equipment collected from other mining sites is on display. Signs explain how it was used but that’s not always clear. After the stamp mill, go back over the floating bridge and out to the dam. On the way you will pass a massive sluice gate, used to control the flow of water through a 30” diameter pipe. On the platform above the dam, you can see it was built in 1927. Downstream on the left, a large metal pipeline leads down the canyon. This predates the dam and was used for hydraulic mining. I will describe that and the “castle” (built by an Englishman) in a later article about Fain Park.

As you drive out from the parking lot, stop by the chapel on your right. It was completed in 2002 with funds provided through the daughter of the late Mrs. Fain. It has some beautiful stained glass windows from Germany, dating back to 1906. They were rescued from the chapel of the Sisters of Mercy Convent hospital in Prescott – located where Prescott College stands today. The chapel is usually open to the public at weekends.

Nigel Reynolds was born in England and has lived in Arizona for almost 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says.

