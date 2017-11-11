Veterans Day Celebration at Alta Vista Senior Living

Alta Vista Senior Living and Kindred Hospice joined together for our 3rd Annual Veteran’s Day Celebration.



On Wednesday, Nov. 8, members of Local VFW Marine League, Jeff Timm from Congressman Paul Gossar’s office and Pastor Kermit Hunt, along with many friends and family came together for a beautiful ceremony that honored over 40 veterans.

During the ceremony each veteran’s story was told along with their mementos from service displayed on a Memorial Table.

The presentation of our flag was done by our local VFW, while each Veteran was honored with a certificate of appreciation and beautiful pin.

Alta Vista continued the celebration with a float in Prescott’s Veteran’s Day Parade followed by a lunch buffet.

Click to view our 2017 Veterans Day Tribute edition