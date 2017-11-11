Property manager tackles alleged package thief, holds him for police

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh property manager who’s also a part-time boxing coach recognized and tackled a man suspected of repeatedly stealing packages from apartment buildings and held him until police arrived.
Mike McSorley took down the suspected thief early Wednesday.
Pittsburgh police say they arrested 42-year-old Samuel David in connection with the thefts. No lawyer was listed for him in online court documents.
McSorley trains professional boxers at a nearby gym. He says he recognized the man from surveillance footage of prior thefts.
