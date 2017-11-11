Prescott Woman Earns Grand National Kitemaking Championship

Deb Lenzen of Prescott recently competed in the American Kitefliers Association Grand National Kitemaking competition in Ocean City, Maryland.

Her kite, “Eyedazzler,” achieved the highest score of all kites in the competition which earned her the trophy as Grand National Champion.

Mike Shaw of Prescott, competed in the kitemaking competition also and won the award for highest score in the bowed kite category.

Click here to view all the results from the Grand National Sport Kite Championships and the Kitemaking events from the 2017 AKA Annual Convention in Ocean City, Maryland.