Letter: Jobs instead of handouts

Editor:
I’m writing in reference to Christina Pittman’s article.
I have a possible solution for out-of-hand panhandlers.
Several years ago the city of Anchorage, Alaska, had a large problem with panhandlers hitting on all the tourists and locals.
Their solution was to pass a city ordinance that anyone caught giving them money would receive a citation and fine.
Like our city, there were places for them to get food, clothing and a place for them to sleep on cold winter nights.
Right now in the tri-city area there are many businesses wanting to hire skilled and unskilled people.
The Goodwill Job Placement is a good place to start.
People, quit giving them money and they will seek out the above alternatives.
Kenneth C. McElfresh
Prescott
