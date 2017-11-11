Letter: Jobs instead of handouts

  November 11, 2017

    • Editor:

    I’m writing in reference to Christina Pittman’s article.

    I have a possible solution for out-of-hand panhandlers.

    Several years ago the city of Anchorage, Alaska, had a large problem with panhandlers hitting on all the tourists and locals.

    Their solution was to pass a city ordinance that anyone caught giving them money would receive a citation and fine.

    Like our city, there were places for them to get food, clothing and a place for them to sleep on cold winter nights.

    Right now in the tri-city area there are many businesses wanting to hire skilled and unskilled people.

    The Goodwill Job Placement is a good place to start.

    People, quit giving them money and they will seek out the above alternatives.

    Kenneth C. McElfresh

    Prescott

