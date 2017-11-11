Church News: Week of Nov. 11, 2017

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St., Prescott. For information, call Pat 612-202-0842.

First Church of the Nazarene will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Fellowship Hall, 2110 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. For more information, call Clay Conboy at 928-771-1601, 928-848-1601 or email cconboy1@cableone.net.

Blood drive, 8 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, St. Catherine Laboure’ Church Hall, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. To schedule an appointment, call Paul Diemer 928-636-0747. Walk-ins welcome.

2017 Annual Christmas bazaar and bake sale, sponsored by the Ladies Guild of St. Germaine, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 11, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 12. Handcrafted items, homemade baked goods. Photos with Santa 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday only, St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley.

All are welcome with Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) to observe Veteran’s Day Shabbat. Call for directions and details: 928-2370390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Dr. Kevin Anderson will be giving three talks on Sat., Nov. 11 at the 7th Day Adventist Church at 2980 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott at the 11 a.m. worship service. There will then be a pot luck dinner, and then Dr. Anderson will give two 45-min. talks starting at about 1:30. You do not need to attend all the talks - come for any that you can.

“World Peace - or Holocaust?” will be the topic 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 Service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Veteran advocate Bill Smith will share his insights on the key role religious tolerance plays in the 21st Century. Mr. Smith will draw on decades of living overseas and his understanding of the roles that major religions have played in world history. Marlee Terry, singer-guitarist will add her special music to the service.

Bill Smith was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Bradley University earning a B.A. in Education and Spanish. While attending graduate school at Loyola University, he taught English as a second language for the Chicago Public School System. After his teaching career, Bill worked for a government agency which provided him unique opportunities to travel abroad including, Mexico, Central America, Spain and Morocco, just to name a few. After traveling abroad he shifted his career direction becoming an employee benefit consultant and Financial Planner. One of Bill’s accomplishments as a benefit consultant was to establish an Indian Insurance Agency, owned and operated by the 19 Pueblo Tribes in New Mexico. Pueblo Insurance was the first of its kind, established in 1980, and was affiliated with the All Indian Pueblo Council in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Currently, Bill is a Certified Outreach Volunteer with American Patriot Service Corp. APSC is a 501C3 non-profit organization assisting Veterans and their families to cope with financial challenges. Since 2011, APSC has helped our Vets receive almost $80,000,000 in awards, servicing over 5,000 of our Veterans and their surviving spouses. He serves as an Advisory Board Member and is in charge of National Fundraising.

Bill loves to travel and has a passion for other cultures and religions.

Angel Tree Sign-ups. Chino Valley Community Church is taking names of Paulden and Chino Valley residents who want to sign up to receive gifts via its Salvation Army Angel Tree program. If interested, parents should bring birth certificates for all children applying, proof of income and proof of address.

Sign-ups are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14. The church is located at 1969 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League annual, Christmas bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18. In addition to hand-crafted items created by our members, handmade items of all types will be sold by local vendors. Food for a light lunch will be available for purchase. Shepherd of the Hills is located at 1202 Green Lane in Prescott. All proceeds from this event will benefit our mission projects, all of which are located in the tri-city area. Supporting funds are provided by Thrivent Financial Aid for Lutherans. For more information, please contact Jan Krebs, 928-778-1672 or the church office, 928-778-9122.

Praise! Worship! Gospel! Extravaganza! Mt. Zion will be hosting a Christian concert featuring artists from the quad city and Phoenix area. 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, Prescott Valley Library Auditorium, 7501 E. Civic Circle. Come and allow the music to minister to your soul.

Mingus Presbyterian Church’s Craft Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17 and 8 am to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18. It will feature more than 25 crafters with food and fun for everyone. The church is located at 8340 E. Leigh Drive in Prescott Valley.

All are welcome with Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) to a candle-lit, pot-luck welcoming of the new month of Kislev, Rosh Chodesh, 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, after Havdalah. Please call for directions and details: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Creation talk on Sat. Nov. 18 at Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott at 9 a.m.

Christian Science Society, Prescott, at 410 E. Gurley Street, invites all to a special Thanksgiving Day church service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Please feel free to come and bring your family and friends. The Golden Text is Revelation 11:12.

Holiday Concert: Get your jingle on, and kick off your holidays with music! A choral concert, Holiday Gift, will be presented at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Faith United Church on Old Chrisholm Trail in the Prescott Country Club. A variety of holiday favorites will be sung by talented vocalists. A $20 donation at the door will include the concert, wine, hot apple cider and heavy appetizers! Please bring a canned good for the food bank or an unwrapped new toy for a child. Any questions? Call Loretta 928-533-4256.

Free clothing giveaway. 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89. Look for the signs and join us! Everyone welcome.

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Christmas Craft Fair is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Agua Fria Christian Church, 2880 S. Second St., Humboldt. Call 928-277-5609 or 928-499-9972.

Christmas decorations will be available to purchase, and a bake sale with yummy goodies.

Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $6 for a drink, chips, and choice of roast beef or meatball sandwich.

Join Santa for pictures from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and enjoy cocoa and cookies.