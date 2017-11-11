Argus Hamilton: Inappropriately groped by someone willing to settle

BEVERLY HILLS — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Hollywood Reporter noted the avalanche of accusers naming their powerful sex harassers on Twitter. It’s a gold rush. Tomorrow I shall announce at the Los Angeles Press Club that thirty years ago at the Warner Brothers studio, I was inappropriately touched by whoever is willing to settle.

The New York Times and Washington Post went on the rampage Thursday, adding comedians and Senate candidates to the list of past sexual offenders named by women on Twitter. Historians clearly see the pattern. We’ve reached the point in the Sexual Revolution where the beheadings begin.

The New York Times said Louis C.K. several times invited female comics to his hotel room and masturbated in front of them. The comediennes were misled and disgusted. They thought they were going to see a Steve Martin movie when Louis C.K. invited them to his hotel room to watch The Jerk.

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore was targeted by the Washington Post, which went to Alabama and found an accuser who said Moore sexually molested her when she was fourteen and he was thirty. It never ends. One more of these, and Roman Polanski’s going to think it’s safe to come home.

House and Senate Republicans finished drafting their proposed tax cut bills Wednesday. Let the bargaining begin. With a showdown looming with Congress over deficit reduction, President Trump just offered to cut three programs—Rachel Maddow’s, Don Lemon’s and Anderson Cooper’s.

President Trump’s bodyguard Keith Schiller testified in Congress Thursday that four years ago in Moscow during Miss Universe Pageant negotiations, the Russians offered to send five women to Trump’s room. Trump’s bodyguard said he rejected to offer of five women. He said he wanted eight.

New York Democrats and activists gathered in a Manhattan park Wednesday to scream at the sky together to protest the anniversary of Trump’s election. He’s obviously protected by a higher power. At China’s state banquet on Thursday, Trump’s fortune cookie told him to avoid grassy knolls.

President Trump viewed the statue of the late Chinese premier Hu Yao-Bang in Tien an-Mien Square. He opened up China to free enterprise and international trade thirty years ago. It’s a bit confusing because back in Oklahoma, Hu Yao-Bang is what we used to ask each other after the prom.

President Trump was given a tour of the Great Wall of China during his trip to Beijing this past week. It’s a myth you can see the Great Wall from the International Space Station, it’s the San Diego Freeway that’s visible from up there. The foot and vehicle traffic move at about the same speed.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that a local private prison is being sued by inmates for using prisoners for forced labor. It makes perfect sense. Apparently the prison officials reasoned that since the United States is on the verge of civil war, it’s entirely appropriate to bring back slavery.

The NAACP claimed the Star Spangled Banner is racist Thursday. The third verse denounces slaves who joined the British side in exchange for their freedom during the War of 1812. Jerry Jones just ordered for the third verse to be sung instead of the first verse at all Dallas Cowboys home games.

California activists are collecting signatures for a ballot measure for California to secede from the U.S. The new citizenship test asks if you’d support the California constitution, if you’d accept racial equality, and if you’d watch Harvey Weinstein take a shower for a three-picture deal. If you can answer yes to any two of those three questions, then you would pass the California citizenship test.