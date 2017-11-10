Murdered Arizona teacher stabbed ‘multiple times’ according to medical examiner

A Glendale kindergarten teacher whose body was found in Mayer was the victim of “multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries to the chest,” according to information released by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Cathryn Gorospe, 44, had been missing since Oct. 6, when she drove to Flagstaff to bail Charlie Malzahn, 27, out of the Coconino County jail.

Gorospe’s body was found on private property in Mayer on Oct. 13.

Gorospe and Malzahn were supposed to eat dinner and return together to Phoenix, according to Gorospe’s roommate.

It’s unclear what happened but authorities believe Malzahn killed Gorospe, then took her vehicle and tried to get a gun and drugs from an acquaintance the next day.

Malzahn is also suspected of assaulting another woman in an Arizona State University residence hall.

He was spotted in an SUV on Oct. 9 in Phoenix and arrested after he crashed it following a police pursuit.

Malzahn later provided details involving Gorospe’s body, said Sgt. Cory Runge, a spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department. Malzahn previously wouldn’t tell investigators about the woman’s whereabouts.

No charges have been filed in the death of Gorospe, but Runge said investigators are working closely with the Coconino County Attorney’s Office on the matter and have filed a request asking the County Attorney to charge Malzahn with murder.

Malzahn has been the primary suspect in Gorospe’s death and is the last person known to have seen her since she bailed him out of jail for car theft charges from an Aug. 20 incident in Williams.

Malzahn, who has served prison time for theft, aggravated assault and resisting arrest in the past, is being held in a Maricopa County jail.