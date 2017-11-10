Local Sports in Brief: Prescott Masters Swim Team looking for applicants for state meet

The Prescott Masters Swim Team is scheduled to participate in the Arizona State Championships on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19, on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe. Prescott finished fifth overall at the championships out of 31 teams. Interested swimmers must register to participate at usms.org/reg. For more information, contact Marianne Erickson by email at ericksonmc@missouri.edu or call (573) 268-2666.

Facebook, ESPN to broadcast NAZ Suns games this season

The NBA Gatorade League announced Friday, Nov. 3, that two Northern Arizona Suns games will be broadcast on ESPNU this season, and the other 48 games will air on Facebook Live. The Suns will be on national television at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, against the Greensboro Swarm, and are set to be part of ESPN’s coverage at the NBA G League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, when they face the Canton Charge at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Jon Bloom returns for his second season as the Suns’ play-by-play broadcaster on Facebook Live. For more information, log online to nazsuns.com.

Prescott alumni soccer match set for Nov. 18

The Prescott boys’ soccer team will host the annual alumni game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. The Badgers, under new head coach Phil Reid, will take on an alumni team comprised of former players from the past 20 years including Ben Townsend, Austin Langham, Aaron Wulf, Clint Rusing, Garret Buchanan and Micah Doyel, among others. The alumni team is scheduled to be coached by Tony Sciacca and Scott Evans. The event will raise money for the program through donations and soccer boosters.

Goshindo Games comes to Yavapai College Nov. 18

The United States Association of Martial Artists is hosting a two-star event Saturday, Nov. 18, on the campus of Yavapai College in Prescott. Yavapai’s gymnasium will host several styles of fighting, including Kumite, Kobudo, Kata and Chanbara disciplines. Attendees are asked to pay $40 for two events and $10 for each additional event. Spectators are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. For more information, or to pre-register for the event, go to prescottkarate.com.