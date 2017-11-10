Letter: Deep debate

Editor:

And so the debate goes on regarding growth and development in Prescott. Mayor Oberg wrote an article, in essence, defending and approving the developers’ rights to improve/build on their properties. I understand that these rights exist, but guidelines for the “improvements” have to be met so they do not harm or detract from the community. Are they being met?

Oberg mentioned the issues of water and traffic congestion. He states that more connector roads do not appear likely, although needed. Now what? It will be left to the city to “do what we can with dollars and resources available…” With the PSPRS and other issues still lingering, where will the money come from? Regarding water, if there is only an allocation for 3,000 homes, why isn’t that the limit? The pipeline is still very questionable. But, if somehow approved, we will pay for it. Then more homes!

He says that the plans extend over a 30- to 50-year period. Is that front loaded, with the majority of homes coming sooner so they can recoup their investment? Do we know? If so, that will put extreme pressure on our infrastructure with no corresponding improvements or additions.

We, as citizens of Prescott, have a responsibility to protect our community from becoming just another large city, mired down in congestion, water issues, crime, high taxes, and excessive pressure on our city services. Our voice in this matter is now the City Council, so we have to communicate our concerns, clearly and strongly. They have to know we have their backs and will support their difficult decisions.

Mark Stringer

Prescott