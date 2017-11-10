Lawmakers unveil chair to honor POW/MIAs

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 10, 2017 6 a.m.

    A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers unveiled a commemorative chair at the U.S. Capitol to honor U.S. prisoners of war and the tens of thousands of service members missing in action Wednesday. (Nov. 8)

