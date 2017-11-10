Lawmakers unveil chair to honor POW/MIAs

A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers unveiled a commemorative chair at the U.S. Capitol to honor U.S. prisoners of war and the tens of thousands of service members missing in action Wednesday. (Nov. 8)
More like this story
- Prescott youths present POW/MIA recognition day ceremony
- McCain critiques Trump without labeling him ‘draft dodger’
- Goldwater statue unveiled at State Capitol: Will represent Arizona in D.C. Statuary Hall
- Democrats: We have deal with Trump to protect Dreamers
- POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony: Area youth help dedicate monument
SUBMIT FEEDBACK