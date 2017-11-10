Corridor Briefs: Week of Nov. 10, 2017

Nov. 14th is the Paint & Sip class with Len Whitebear. This month will feature Santa in preparation for the holiday season.

Nov. 15th will be the only day for Produce this month, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Sign up starts at 7:00 am. and the doors close at 9 a.m.

Nov. 17 is the NACOG Fall Festival 10 a.m. to Noon, with a balance class and information on senior care and services available. There will be many people there to answer your questions. If you have questions regarding senior care, this is the place to be to get answers.

Meals on Wheels annual Pie/Dessert Auction will be held Nov. 22, immediately following the 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Dinner of turkey and all the trimmings. No need to bake for Thanksgiving. The pie auction has a wide variety of pies and special desserts ready to take home.



Tree Lighting at Cordes Lakes Community Center will be on Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. There will be caroling, games, etc. Don’t forget to call the center to get your home registered for the Christmas House Lighting contest. 928-632-9769.

Dec. 4 will be the date for NEW HOURS at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Monday through Thursday is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday/Saturday opens at 9 am. til 4 p.m. Many new activities are planned so watch for coming library events.



Dec. 9 is the date for the Craft & Gift Fair at the Community Center. The perfect time to get the one-of-a-kind gifts or something unusual for that special someone.

U.S.Flag retirement. A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.



WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Rock Painting and Crafts every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Come learn how to make something new.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.