College Basketball: Skurdal scores 29, Eagles sink Ottawa-Arizona

Logan Skurdal scored a career-high 29 points on a school-record nine 3-pointers, three others scored in double figures and the Embry-Riddle men’s basketball team overpowered Ottawa-Arizona in a 95-69 rout Friday night.

Skurdal hit 10 of 14 shots from the field, including 9 of 12 from beyond the arc for the Eagles, which forced 22 turnovers and outscored the Spirit 47-32 in the second half.

It is the third win in the last four games for Embry-Riddle (3-1, 0-0 Cal-Pac) to begin season, and its second straight after a thrilling 86-77 overtime win over West Coast Baptist College a week ago.

Trace Edmier scored 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field, while Gilbert Ibarra had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Nick Johnson chipped in with 13 points and Ryan Skurdal dished seven assists in the victory.

Desmond Ross led Ottawa-Arizona (1-2) with 14 points and Ahmad Onezime chipped in with 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench. The Spirit shot just 41 percent from the field (25 of 60), including a dismal 5 for 20 from the three-point line.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle hits the road and visits Northern Arizona University on Monday, Nov. 13. Tipoff against the Lumberjacks is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier, the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review. Follow him on Twitter at @SportsWriter52 or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.