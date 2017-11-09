Screams of Help! draw 911 call, but parrot is the screamer

When Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy Hayden Sanders responded to a 911 call reporting a woman screaming for help, all he found was Diego the Parrot. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 9, 2017 6 a.m.

    • CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — A deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman’s screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman.

    The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.

    The green-and-yellow bird was in good health and no humans were involved.

    by Clackamas Sheriff

