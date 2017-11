Richard ‘Dick’ Clay Ford, born Sept. 4, 1925, in Chicago, Ill., died Oct. 10, 2017, in Prescott, Ariz. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., in Prescott. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memorial Mortuary of Prescott, Ariz.