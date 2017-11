Edna M. Lutkins, 81, a resident of Prescott, Ariz., born March 16, 1936, in Woodside, N.Y., died Nov. 1, 2017, in Prescott. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street, in Prescott, with Mass at 11 a.m. Ruffner-Wakelin is entrusted with the final arrangements.