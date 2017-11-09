Now Showing: Week of Nov. 10

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of 13 strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad. Rated PG-13 for violence and thematic elements. Drama, Mystery & Suspense

(NEW) WONDERSTRUCK – Based on Brian Selznick's critically acclaimed novel Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are missing that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry. Rated PG for thematic elements and smoking. Drama

(NEW) DADDY’S HOME 2 – Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad's ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos. Rated PG-13 for suggestive material and some language. Comedy

Also showing:

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS – “A Bad Moms Christmas” follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers. Rated R for crude sexual content and language throughout, and some drug use. Comedy

GEOSTORM – A satellite designer (Gerard Butler) must race to avert a catastrophe when the planet's climate control satellites begin to malfunction in this sci-fi action adventure from Warner Bros. and writer/producer/director Dean Devlin (making his feature directorial debut here). Rated PG-13 for destruction, action and violence. Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

JIGSAW – Thirteen years ago on Halloween weekend--SAW and the character of Jigsaw introduced the world to a new face of horror. For seven straight years "If it's Halloween it must be SAW" was a holiday tradition. This Oct. 27, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures proudly present “Jigsaw.” After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that's only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own? Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, and for language. Drama, Horror

LBJ – After powerful Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson (Woody Harrelson) loses the 1960Democratic presidential nomination to Senator John F. Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan), he agrees to be his young rival's running mate. But once they win the election, despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, Johnson finds himself sidelined in the role of vice president. That all changes on Nov. 22, 1963, when Kennedy is assassinated and Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird (Jennifer Jason Leigh) by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David) and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK's legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964. Rated R for language. Drama

LET THERE BE LIGHT – For all his far-reaching fame, Sol Harkins, the world's most famous atheist, is a lonely soul and a lousy part-time dad. After a near-death experience challenges his simplest assumptions about this world, Sol finds his purpose and reimagines his life, in a film that will make you laugh and cry and want to stand up and cheer. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material including alcohol and drug issues. Drama

ONLY THE BRAVE – All men are created equal ... then, a few become firefighters. “Only the Brave,” based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it -- they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some sexual references, language and drug material. Action & Adventure, Drama

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE – “Thank You for Your Service” follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they've left the battlefield. Rated R for strong violent content, language throughout, some sexuality, drug material and brief nudity. Drama

THOR: RAGNAROK – In Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok," Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok--the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization -- at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger -- the Incredible Hulk! Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive material. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy