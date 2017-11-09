Lake Valley Elementary School trick-or-treats at Alta Vista

Lake Valley Elementary School visited Alta Vista Senior Living to do a little trick-or-treating on Halloween!

“It is important to us that we are continually doing things in the community, like having the students here for Halloween. This is the third year that Alta Vista has partnered with our adopted school, Lake Valley Elementary, to enjoy some fun and treats! This is a great intergenerational activity that our residents love being involved with and today especially is a lot of fun for the kids and the residents both,” said Shannon Vialpando, Alta Vista’s Director of Community Relations.

Alta Vista Senior Living, located at 916 Canterbury Lane in Prescott, 928-772-6000.