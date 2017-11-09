KornUkopia Calendar: Nov. 10-19

Ongoing

2017 annual Christmas bazaar and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 11-12. Handcrafted items, homemade baked goods. Photos with Santa 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley.

Craft Show – 24th Annual Holiday Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10-11, Yavapai Hills Clubhouse, 4975 Hornet Drive. All handmade treasures. 928-277-5091.

Friday, Nov. 10

Marine Corps Birthday Celebration, 1 to 2 p.m., Community Living Center at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center, Prescott.

Meditation Circle, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

“Griefwalker and Die Wise: Making Meaning” Author Talk, 3 p.m., Peregrine Book Company, 219 N. Cortez St.

Ronny Cox, the acclaimed “Dueling Banjos” actor and folk singer, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com. Sponsored by Folk Sessions, www.folksessions.com.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Art on 6th Street, Christmas gift show, 10 a. m. to 4 p.m., 697 6th Street. One location with six artists’ studios open to the public with wall art, glass, jewelry, art to wear, ceramics, mosaics and more. Look for yellow signs. 928-499-2779.

Mountain Spinners and Weavers & Prescott Area Woodturners eighth annual Holiday Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hassayampa Inn's Marina Room, 122 E Gurley.

Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Prescott Courthouse Plaza. Opening ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Good Evening Vietnam, 4 p.m., American Legion Post 78, Dewey. A dinner/show in appreciation of our Vietnam veterans. Purchase tickets and reserve seats at the bar. 928-632-5185.

Grammy Winner Beverly "Guitar" Watkins and the R.D. Olson Band with special guest Diana Rein, 7 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. pfaa.net.

“Born Country - The Best of Alabama,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Alabama was among the first crossover country acts and would go on to become one of the most beloved bands in the nation, scoring over 40 chart-topping singles, selling more than 70 million albums worldwide and landing in the Country Music Hall of Fame. This 7-piece band offers a new concert tribute to Alabama! 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, Nov. 12

2017 Annual Christmas bazaar and bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon. Handcrafted items, homemade baked goods. St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley.

Monday, Nov. 13

Crochet One, Knit Too, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

The National Theatre: “Angels in America, Pt. 1: Millennium Approaches,” 6 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. (Satellite broadcast) Tony Kushner’s Tony Award-winning, two-part chronicle of love, death, sexuality and humanity in ’80’s New York. Starring Andrew Garfield (“The Social Network”) and Nathan Lane (“The Birdcage,” “The Producers”). Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Territorial Talent: Don Cheek and the Cheektones, 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Yavapai College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Learn session: The Dieppe Raid with Dominique Jewett 12:30 to 2 p.m., Yavapai College, 1100 E Sheldon St. Building 3, Room 119. Dominique Jewett, who was 3 years old, and with her grandfather, the mayor of Dieppe, when the failed 1942 Allied raid occurred. 928-717-7634.

“Paws in The Palace Bud Bassett Fundraiser,” 5 p.m., The Palace Restaurant and Saloon, 120 S. Montezuma St. Animal advocate Steven Sable will relay heartwarming accounts of rescued Navajo reservation dogs.

Fourth annual Community Interfaith “Celebration of Thanks,” 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott. Hosted by the Quad City Interfaith Council (QCIC).

The National Theatre: “Angels in America, Pt. 2: Perestroika,” 6 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. (Satellite broadcast) The spellbinding conclusion of Tony Kushner’s Tony Award-winning saga of love, death, sexuality and humanity in ‘80’s New York. Starring Andrew Garfield (“The Social Network”) and Nathan Lane (“The Birdcage,” “The Producers”). Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Friday, Nov. 17

Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. More than 25 crafters. Food and fun for everyone.

PV Library Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League annual Christmas bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills, 1202 Green Lane.

The Holiday Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series: Selections from “Eight Pieces” by Max Bruch, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Friday Night Movies, “Ramtha, Cracking the Code to the Extraordinary,” Mountain Spirit Co-op Room 10, 107 N. Cortez St. 928-856-2823.

Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds 7:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Drawing from jazz and bluegrass, songstress Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds astonish their audiences with vibrant, melodic storytelling and a powerful folk sound on a contemporary beat. Reconnect with the simple magic that good music brings. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Prescott Antique Auto Club parts exchange and craft show, 8 a.m., Clubhouse, 823 Osburn St., behind the County building, at the rodeo grounds in Prescott.

Good Samaritan Annual Christmas Bazaar & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Village, 1030 Scott Drive. Unique gift items, antiques, Holiday decor, turquoise jewelry & baked goods. Benefits Resident Activity Fund.

Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. More than 25 crafters. Food and fun for everyone.

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League annual Christmas bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills, 1202 Green Lane.

Second annual Street Faire, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes. 928-443-3512. Twenty artisans.

The Holiday Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

Prescott Area Woodturners general meeting, 1 p.m. YEI Building, 6708 Corsair in the Prescott Air Park. Members Larry Dorrell and Roger Harlow will demonstrate metal spinning. Visitors are welcome; bring a chair.

The Metropolitan Opera: The Exterminating Angel 10:55 a.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. (Satellite broadcast). The Metropolitan Opera presents the live-stream broadcast of this challenging new work. Based on the Luis Buñuel film, The Exterminating Angel follows a dinner party as it takes a surreal turn. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Second annual Street Faire, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes. 928-443-3512. Twenty artisans.