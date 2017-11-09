Diana Rein’s one-woman show opens for Beverly Watkins

As a child, Diana Rein improvised onstage in a blues club alongside a band her uncle was playing in and experienced a sense of freedom.

All she remembers is being a little girl between two amazing musicians and seeing joy on their faces, Rein said.

“A bond was created so quickly. I feel like ever since then, I search for that in life. I search for that bond with people that really has no bounds,” she said. “There’s no cover, there’s no mask and we just kind of get down to our truth, like who we are at the bottom of it all. It’s just a great way to bond with people. That was the biggest thing I felt that day.”

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Rein will perform the one-woman show she worked on for nine months, opening for Beverly “Guitar” Watkins at the Prescott Center for the Arts. Watkins will be backed by Prescott’s own RD Olson Blues Band. This is her first time performing in Prescott, Rein said.



Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $34 in advance, available at www.pca-az.net, or $40 the day of the show. It will be on the main stage of the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St.

Also an actor, Rein said she prefers music to acting. With acting, she’s not as in control and was at the mercy of somebody else, causing a lot of judgement or insecurity to develop, she said. However, with music, Rein said she feels like she can be herself with no restrictions.

Rein has received numerous accolades, including “Best Female Artist” for 2016 by Doc’s Blues Awards, number 96 in the 200 Best Blues Rock Albums by Roots Music Report, one of the “25 Artists and Bands Who Made 2016 Rock! by Rockwired Magazine and “Best Blues Artist,” “Best Female CD” and “Fan Favorite” by L.A. Music Critic. There’s no better feeling than to be recognized by your peers and to feel like you belong, she said.

“My definition of success is being recognized for the hard work that you put into something. You’re bearing your soul pretty much. I recorded a whole album on my own as well whenever I could since my son was still pretty young,” Rein said. “It felt really amazing, especially to be recognized by the blues community.”

In putting her one-woman show together, it was the equipment that proved the biggest challenge, Rein said. Liking analog equipment and not wanting to be too technologically crazy on stage, she likes to make it so everything is able to come on stage and go off stage pretty quickly, she said.

There’s also a lot of enjoyment of just being a one-woman band and not having to compromise her creative expression, Rein said.

“What you hear is what I hear in my head and what I want you to hear,” she said. “There are definitely benefits to playing with a band and growing something together, but just to be able to know that you can do it on your own is pretty fulfilling. It’s a confidence booster.”