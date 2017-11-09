College: Embry-Riddle women’s soccer reaches Cal Pac title match

Embry-Riddle’s women’s soccer team on Thursday advanced to the Cal Pac Conference Tournament championship match, shutting out La Sierra, 4-0, in the semifinals to extend its winning streak to 12.

Playing in Merced, California, Maddy Markham of Prescott led the Eagles, scoring two goals. Ally Leara added a goal and La Sierra (California) accounted for an own-goal to provide the margin of victory for Embry-Riddle. Parker Lee registered an assist on Markham’s first score.

“We came out and played our game this afternoon,” Embry-Riddle coach Todd Poitras said.

“We were once again solid defensively, and we were able to capitalize on a few of our chances offensively. All in all, I’m really proud of the team effort they put forward.”

The NAIA No. 16-ranked Eagles (16-3 overall record, 8-0 regular-season conference mark) will battle host Cal Merced (11-5-3) in the league championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday. Whichever team wins will automatically qualify for the NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 18 at campus sites and Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 at Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Cal Merced (9-5-4) eliminated Antelope Valley (California) in double overtime on penalty kicks to resolve a 1-1 tie in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Embry-Riddle has not allowed a goal in a match since a 2-1 loss to No. 10-ranked Lindsey Wilson Sept. 16. The Eagles have outscored the opposition in their last 11 matches by a combined tally of 34-0. The other win on their current streak came by forfeit.

Poitras praised Markham’s “great performance” in Thursday’s match.

“She found the goal in two big moments for us that really put things out of reach,” Poitras added.