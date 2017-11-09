College: Embry-Riddle spikers advance to Cal Pac title match

It was a breakthrough performance on Thursday night for the Embry-Riddle volleyball team, which advanced to the Cal Pac Conference Tournament championship match on its third attempt against the same opponent.

The 2017 regular-season conference champion Eagles are now riding an 18-match winning streak after dispatching two-time defending tourney champ La Sierra (California), 3-1, in the Cal Pac semifinals on its own floor in Riverside, California. La Sierra had eliminated ERAU from the postseason in the Cal Pac title match in 2015 and in the semis in 2016.

With the 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16 victory, top-seeded Embry-Riddle (27-3 overall record, 14-0 Cal Pac in regular season) will face the winner of the Antelope Valley (California)-Cal Merced semifinal, which was played late Thursday evening, at 7 p.m. Saturday in Riverside.

The Cal Pac tournament champion receives an automatic bid into the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament Nov. 18 at campus sites and Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.