Obituary: Mary Sue Heuett

Mary Sue Heuett. Our dear, sweet, Mary Sue (Ashby) Heuett, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and blessed friend to all, passed away quietly at home surrounded by family on Oct. 24, 2017, in Show Low, Arizona. Oh, to hear the angels rejoice and sing in heaven!



Mary Sue or Sue, as everyone knew her, was born in Phoenix. She was a full-time homemaker, and as an accomplished seamstress she had a great love for quilting and sewing. She sewed quilts for all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s marriages, new babies and special occasions. We were all so touched by the love she put into each and every stitch.

Sue loved camping with her family and fishing with all the grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening as her flower gardens on the front and back porches were always beautiful. She was also a fan of the Phoenix Suns and Diamondback baseball.



She was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of her life, Rodney Heuett, on March 14, 1958. This union was blessed with four children: son, Will Heuett (Linda) of Show Low, Arizona; and daughters Wendy (Clay) Stazenski of Prescott, Arizona, Conni (Dannie) Beckett of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Robin (Scott) Wederski of Prescott. Sue is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Pat (Arlen) Heuett, of Show Low, Arizona, and Karen (Richard) Peck of Payson, Arizona; and her brother, Steven Ashby of Phoenix.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nancy Ashby, along with her younger brothers, Wayne and Johnny.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at the Calvary Chapel Baptist Church, 241 E. McNeil, Show Low. The family would like to also express their thanks for the wonderful care provided by Compassus Hospice of Lakeside, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s name can be made to the White Mountain Hospice Foundation – Compassus Hospice of Lakeside. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.





Information provided by survivors.