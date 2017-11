Julian Borjon, 83, born Jan. 9, 1943, in Jerome, Arizona, died Nov. 2, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at 11 a.m. A reception, then inurnment, with honors, will follow at Prescott National Cemetery. Final arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Burial and Cremation, LLC, of Prescott Valley.