Obituary: Edna Margaret Lutkins

Edna Margaret Lutkins, passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on Nov. 1, 2017. She was born on March 16, 1936, in Woodside, N.Y., to William and Edna Donnelly.



Edna is survived by her children, Ronald, Robert, Kevin (Monica), Ann and Raymond (Rosie) Lutkins; and grandchildren Carly, Breanna, Mark, Melissa, Matthew, Richard, Bennett, Andrew, Katelynn, Buddy, Jazmine and Victoria. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.



Edna was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edna was very proud of her family and she will be greatly missed and continually loved by all her family and friends.



A Rosary will be held for Edna at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., in Prescott, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with the Mass following at 11 a.m. Committal will be at Prescott National Cemetery at an undetermined date.

