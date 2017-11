E. Louise Boucher, 83, a resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born July 21, 1934, in Los Angeles, died Nov. 1, 2017. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at the Prescott Elks Lodge, 6245 E. 2nd Street, in Prescott Valley. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home, of Prescott Valley, Arizona.