94-year-old frees herself after being abducted, put in trunk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A 94-year-old woman was able to free herself from the trunk of her car after a man abducted her and drove her to the parking lot of a Scottsdale shopping mall.

Police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster says a man in his 30s forced his way into the woman's home in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning, bound her, put her in the trunk of her car and drove away.

The woman spent about seven hours in her trunk outside Scottsdale Fashion Square before she was able to free herself.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The woman was brought to a hospital to be evaluated.

Hoster declined to comment on whether the woman was injured and whether any items were stolen during the abduction.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.